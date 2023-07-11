Caruthersville police investigating alleged kidnapping

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Pemiscot County after an alleged kidnapping in Caruthersville.

Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

Investigators say the suspect assaulted a woman at the Taven Apartments and kidnapped a child at gunpoint. The suspect and child were found later during a traffic stop.

The suspect, who police have not yet identified, is being held on multiple felony charges.

