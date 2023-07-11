Caruthersville police investigating alleged kidnapping
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Pemiscot County after an alleged kidnapping in Caruthersville.
Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday, July 10.
Investigators say the suspect assaulted a woman at the Taven Apartments and kidnapped a child at gunpoint. The suspect and child were found later during a traffic stop.
The suspect, who police have not yet identified, is being held on multiple felony charges.
