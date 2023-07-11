Heartland Votes

Caruthersville police investigating alleged kidnapping

A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Pemiscot County after an alleged kidnapping in...
A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Pemiscot County after an alleged kidnapping in Caruthersville.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Pemiscot County after an alleged kidnapping in Caruthersville.

Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

Investigators say the suspect assaulted a woman at the Taven Apartments and kidnapped a child at gunpoint. The suspect and child were found later during a traffic stop.

The suspect, who police have not yet identified, is being held on multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl

Latest News

We found crews working on the sidewalks and storm water drainage on West End Boulevard on...
Work continues on West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau
A southern Illinois store clerk is accused of selling tobacco and nicotine products to underage...
Southern Ill. store clerk accused of selling tobacco, nicotine products to minors
Forty years have passed since the founding of the Peace Coalition, and local citizens are...
Peace Coalition to honor anniversary of founding, commemorate deaths during bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Two people were arrested on Saturday, July 8 in connection with several burglary investigations...
2 arrested in connection with Harrisburg, Ill. burglary investigations