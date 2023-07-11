Heartland Votes

2 arrested in connection with Harrisburg, Ill. burglary investigations

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested on Saturday, July 8 in connection with several burglary investigations in Harrisburg.

Heath A. McRoy, 38, of Marion, was arrested on three counts of burglary, theft over $10,000, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting a peace officer.

Bobby R. Hatcher, 39, of Carrier Mills, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

According to the Harrisburg Police Department, around the end of June and beginning of July police took numerous reports from residents regarding homes and vehicles being burglarized. They said a UTV and multiple guns were taken.

During the investigation, officers found and recovered the stolen UTV. They say they also found one suspect, later identified as McRoy, and chased him on foot. During the chase, they say McRoy discarded a gun.

He was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.

Police confirmed the gun was one that was reported stolen in one of the burglary investigations.

At around 9:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police Department served a search warrant at Hatcher’s home in the 400 block of N. Thompson Street in Carrier Mills.

During the search, officers found a gun confirmed to have been reported stolen in another burglary investigation.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Carrier Mills Police Department, Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System SIRT Team assisted with the investigation.

Harrisburg police reminded residents to lock your vehicles and remove all valuables from your car when unattended. They also say to not store firearms in your vehicles.

