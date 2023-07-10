On Your Side: Six ways to save with Amazon Prime Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chances are you already know, Tuesday kicks off Amazon Prime Day. Prime Day is actually two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, you don’t just have to shop at Amazon to find a good deal.

Make your Christmas Wish-List

Think Christmas in July. You won’t see deals like this until Black Friday.

“We are going to see sales on just about every category, home goods, electronics, or back-to-school supplies, we are expecting discounts across the board. These prices will mirror Black Friday,” said Samantha Gordon, deals editor with Consumer Reports.

Buy the boring

Think about the everyday things you need. Boring things will be on sale too. Buy soap, paper towels, and batteries.

Shop around

Other big retailers want to compete for your cash. Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl’s all have big sales this week. Some last longer than Prime Day. Do your homework to find the best deal. Maybe it’s not all about the cheapest price.

“We tend to see the same prices across the board, but one retailer might have ten dollars less than another. So that’s where you want to shop. Or they might have a better offer on shipping. Or you might be able to pick it up in-store that same day,” said Gordon.

Spot a fake review

Really pay attention to reviews. On Your Side has warned you before about fake reviews. Know how to spot a phony.

“If you see a lot of reviews with the same wording, the same phrases, or if they have all been posted within the same day, that could be a red flag,” said Gordon.

Invite-Only deals

Prime Day has something different this year: Invite-Only Deals. For some items that Amazon thinks will sell out, Prime members can get dibs. Request an invitation on an item, check your email on Prime Day to see if you were selected to buy it.

Teachers get 20% off

Target announced teachers can get a one-time only 20-percent discount on a shopping trip. That runs from July 16 to August 26.

