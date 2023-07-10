Woman arrested in connection with Mounds, Ill. shooting

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a shooting on Friday night, July 7.

Amari Acree, 26, of Mound City, was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. She is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

According to Illinois State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department asked for their assistance in a shooting investigation.

The shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Reader Avenue in Mounds.

Investigators say a 25-year-old woman from Mounds was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Amari Acree was identified as the suspect. She was taken into custody a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

