Warmer tomorrow but continued dry

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 7/10
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a very pleasant day across the area as drier than normal air made temperatures feel nice. This drier air will hang around for one more day allowing for a pleasant evening across the Heartland. Temperatures will fall quickly through the 70s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The air mass will still be relatively dry for this time of the year so the heat index will not be a factor. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We are monitoring the threat for thunderstorms on Wednesday. Most of our guidance shows a complex of storms moving into the area late Wednesday with the threat for strong winds. Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.

