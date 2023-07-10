Heartland Votes

State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate

State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate
State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another Democrat joins the race for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

State Senator Karla May will officially announce her plans later this week.

May represents parts of St. Louis City and County in the Missouri Senate. She also served eight years in the Missouri House.

May is running in the democratic primary along with St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and former Marine Lucas Kunce. The winner is expected to challenge Republican Senator Josh Hawley in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Murray Police Department has identified the suspect of a shooting that took place in the...
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Latest News

New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor
FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Governor Parson signs 2024 budget bills
Southern Illinois University leaders reacted to Thursday's Supreme Court ruling on striking...
SIU leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions