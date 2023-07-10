Southeast Mo. police department sees uptick in fentanyl-related calls and incidents

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fentanyl is causing growing concerns across the Heartland.

One police department reported finding the dangerous drug in multiple counterfeit pills taken off the street.

The Scott City Police Department posted on Facebook about the rise of Fentanyl.

The agency said the uptick in the drug on the streets has lead to scary, and even deadly, incidents.

“Fentanyl is one of those ones that it’s so powerful that it can kill.”

Scott County Emergency Management Director Dan King said the number of emergency calls involving fentanyl has doubled.

He called it a concerning trend.

“People a lot of times in that community don’t know what their getting when they purchase drugs from an illicit source. It could be laced with fentanyl,” King explained.

According to data from the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, authorities seized around 9 grams of fentanyl from April 2021 to April 2022.

But from May 2022, to June of this year, that number dramatically increased to more than 380 grams.

Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter said the way the drug is being packaged is part the reason they’re alarmed.

“You may be thinking that you’re buying a prescription-type medication off the street, which is also illegal, but you may think you know what you’re buying but what we’ve come across is the pills. We’re finding pressed pills that looks exactly like a regular prescription pill,” he said.

He told us parents need to talk with their children.

“Educate your kids,” he said. “Make sure you sit down and talk with them about it. You may not think they’re listening, I know, I’ve got kids too and half the time I don’t think they listen, but at least talk to them about it because whether you think they’re not it’ll stick.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdose in 2021, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids.

