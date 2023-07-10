Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. police department sees uptick in fentanyl-related calls and incidents

Scott County, Mo. authorities are seeing more cases of fentanyl exposure, some deadly, and say parents should be talking to their kids.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fentanyl is causing growing concerns across the Heartland.

One police department reported finding the dangerous drug in multiple counterfeit pills taken off the street.

The Scott City Police Department posted on Facebook about the rise of Fentanyl.

The agency said the uptick in the drug on the streets has lead to scary, and even deadly, incidents.

“Fentanyl is one of those ones that it’s so powerful that it can kill.”

Scott County Emergency Management Director Dan King said the number of emergency calls involving fentanyl has doubled.

He called it a concerning trend.

“People a lot of times in that community don’t know what their getting when they purchase drugs from an illicit source. It could be laced with fentanyl,” King explained.

According to data from the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, authorities seized around 9 grams of fentanyl from April 2021 to April 2022.

But from May 2022, to June of this year, that number dramatically increased to more than 380 grams.

Scott City narcotics investigation leads to three arrested

Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter said the way the drug is being packaged is part the reason they’re alarmed.

“You may be thinking that you’re buying a prescription-type medication off the street, which is also illegal, but you may think you know what you’re buying but what we’ve come across is the pills. We’re finding pressed pills that looks exactly like a regular prescription pill,” he said.

He told us parents need to talk with their children.

“Educate your kids,” he said. “Make sure you sit down and talk with them about it. You may not think they’re listening, I know, I’ve got kids too and half the time I don’t think they listen, but at least talk to them about it because whether you think they’re not it’ll stick.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdose in 2021, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wayson, 35 of of Murray, is accused of shooting a female early Sunday morning, July 9.
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

Latest News

On Saturday, July 8, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Benton, Kentucky,...
Benton, Ky. man arrested on rape, sodomy charges
Lawless and two of her scouts spent their Monday on July 10 unloading cots, dog food, toys and...
Heartland Girl Scouts work to improve conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound
Scott Co. authorities warn of dangers of fentanyl after uptick in cases
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl