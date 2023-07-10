Heartland Votes

Sen. Fowler announces $800 million plan to improve transportation

On Monday, July 10, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler announced that more than $800 million...
On Monday, July 10, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler announced that more than $800 million will be used to improve transportation in the 59th District.(Pexels)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, July 10, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler announced that more than $800 million will be used to improve transportation in the 59th District.

According to a release from the senator’s office, this funding is part of a new multi-year Highway Improvement Plan which was announced by the state on Friday, July 7.

The $41 billion statewide effort will span over the course of six years and is the largest in Illinois’ history, investing in various modes of transportation including highway, rail, transit, aeronautics and marine.

Some of the major local projects included in the proposed plans include:

  • I-57: $48 million for additional lanes for 7.9 miles from I-24 to south of Old Illinois 13 in Marion.
  • Illinois 13: $39 million for additional lanes for 2 miles and bridge replacement from Spillway Road to Shawnee Trail.
  • U.S. 51/60/62: $116 million for bridge replacement over the Ohio River 1 mile south of Cairo.
  • I-57: $50 million for bridge painting and bridge deck overlay for the Mississippi River Bridge in Cairo.
  • Shawneetown Regional Port District access road to Illinois 13.
  • $100 million for safety and reliability improvements on Amtrak’s Saluki service between Chicago and Carbondale.

“The improvements we have seen both in the old 59th District and now the new 59th District since I have been in office are incredible, and I commend the efforts to put southern Illinois on the map by investing in our infrastructure and truly making it a great place to live,” Sen. Fowler said.

Sen. Fowler says these projects will not only provide for safer transportation but will also provide jobs and boost the economy.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wayson, 35 of of Murray, is accused of shooting a female early Sunday morning, July 9.
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

Latest News

The Scott City Police Department reports finding fentanyl in multiple counterfeit pills taken...
Southeast Mo. police department sees uptick in fentanyl-related calls and incidents
Lawless and two of her scouts spent their Monday on July 10 unloading cots, dog food, toys and...
Heartland Girl Scouts work to improve conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Amari Acree, 26, of Mound City, was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and...
Woman arrested in connection with Mounds, Ill. shooting