Sen. Fowler announces $800 million plan to improve transportation

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, July 10, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler announced that more than $800 million will be used to improve transportation in the 59th District.

According to a release from the senator’s office, this funding is part of a new multi-year Highway Improvement Plan which was announced by the state on Friday, July 7.

The $41 billion statewide effort will span over the course of six years and is the largest in Illinois’ history, investing in various modes of transportation including highway, rail, transit, aeronautics and marine.

Some of the major local projects included in the proposed plans include:

I-57: $48 million for additional lanes for 7.9 miles from I-24 to south of Old Illinois 13 in Marion.

Illinois 13: $39 million for additional lanes for 2 miles and bridge replacement from Spillway Road to Shawnee Trail.

U.S. 51/60/62: $116 million for bridge replacement over the Ohio River 1 mile south of Cairo.

I-57: $50 million for bridge painting and bridge deck overlay for the Mississippi River Bridge in Cairo.

Shawneetown Regional Port District access road to Illinois 13.

$100 million for safety and reliability improvements on Amtrak’s Saluki service between Chicago and Carbondale.

“The improvements we have seen both in the old 59th District and now the new 59th District since I have been in office are incredible, and I commend the efforts to put southern Illinois on the map by investing in our infrastructure and truly making it a great place to live,” Sen. Fowler said.

Sen. Fowler says these projects will not only provide for safer transportation but will also provide jobs and boost the economy.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.