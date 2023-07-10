Scientist say 2023 could be the hottest year on Earth

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Scientists say 2023 could end up being the hottest year on earth in recorded history.

On Monday, July 10, we caught up with a local expert on what they are saying about the potential record-breaking heat.

The earth saw record-breaking temperatures four straight days last week, and scientists believe 2023 could end up being the hottest year ever because of El Nino and human’s impact on the environment.

“It’s been a really hot summer,” said Luke O’Neill, a Marion, Illinois resident.

O’Neill is an avid runner. He said he’s changed his running schedule to adapt to the hot summer days.

“I have to go really early in the morning and that’s pretty much the only time,” O’ Neill explained.

And he’s not the only one feeling the heat.

Last month, the world experienced it’s warmest June on record, according to a report from the European Union.

And a recent analysis suggest there’s a 54 percent chance 2023 could be the hottest year ever recorded.

“We’re in an El Nino Year officially,” said Justin Schoof, director of school of earth systems and sustainability at Southern Illinois University.

Schoof believes due to the effects of El Nino, this year will break 2016′s record for the hottest year on Earth.

“We have this upward trend underlying our natural climate variability, those two things together lead to this being a pretty likely year for a record,” he said.

Schoof explained that the Earth is 2 degrees warmer than it was a century ago, and people are one of the main reasons.

“We need to transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewables,” he said. “The only way we can stop the world from warming is to reduce emissions to zero. That’s how we get the world to stop warming.”

Some scientists say they hope the records will pressure political leaders to act and help combat climate change.

