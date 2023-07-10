Heartland Votes

Parts of southern Illinois receive USDA disaster designations due to drought

Parts of southern Illinois received a USDA disaster designation due to drought.
Parts of southern Illinois received a USDA disaster designation due to drought.(Northern News Now)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Parts of southern Illinois received a USDA disaster designation due to drought.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, July 10, the primary county designated is Randolph, with Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair and Washington Counties being eligible for the same assistance.

Hancock, Adams, Calhoun and Pike counties were included in a previous drought designation as contiguous counties included in a Missouri disaster designation.

The designation was one of four separate declarations for the state of Illinois due to tornadoes and drought that happened during the 2023 growing season.

Other designations include:

  • Designation 1 - Tornado on March 31
    • Primary counties - Bureau, Clark and Crawford
    • Contiguous counties - Coles, Henry, Lawrence, Putnam, Stark, Cumberland, Jasper, Lee, Richland, Whiteside, Edgar, LaSalle and Marshall
  • Designation 2 - Tornado April 4
    • Primary county - Fulton
    • Contiguous counties - Knox, Mason, Schuyler, Warren, McDonough, Peoria and Tazewell
  • Designation 3 - Tornadoes and high winds March 31 through April 5
    • Primary counties - Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Sangamon
    • Contiguous counties - Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren, Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson and Macoupin

A secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a notice of loss.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wayson, 35 of of Murray, is accused of shooting a female early Sunday morning, July 9.
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

Latest News

Amari Acree, 26, of Mound City, was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and...
Woman arrested in connection with Mounds, Ill. shooting
On Saturday, July 8 at 2 a.m., a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a...
Ill. man arrested after assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Paducah, Ky.
Mounds, Illinois: Woman charged in shooting investigation
On Friday, July 7 around 3:50 a.m., officers with the Metropolis Police Department were...
Boom truck stolen in western Ky. found in Metropolis, Ill.; North Carolina man in custody