Parts of southern Illinois receive USDA disaster designations due to drought

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Parts of southern Illinois received a USDA disaster designation due to drought.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, July 10, the primary county designated is Randolph, with Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair and Washington Counties being eligible for the same assistance.

Hancock, Adams, Calhoun and Pike counties were included in a previous drought designation as contiguous counties included in a Missouri disaster designation.

The designation was one of four separate declarations for the state of Illinois due to tornadoes and drought that happened during the 2023 growing season.

Other designations include:

Designation 1 - Tornado on March 31 Primary counties - Bureau, Clark and Crawford Contiguous counties - Coles, Henry, Lawrence, Putnam, Stark, Cumberland, Jasper, Lee, Richland, Whiteside, Edgar, LaSalle and Marshall

Designation 2 - Tornado April 4 Primary county - Fulton Contiguous counties - Knox, Mason, Schuyler, Warren, McDonough, Peoria and Tazewell

Designation 3 - Tornadoes and high winds March 31 through April 5 Primary counties - Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Sangamon Contiguous counties - Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren, Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson and Macoupin



A secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a notice of loss.

