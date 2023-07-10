Heartland Votes

Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By KGTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 14-year-old girl missing for nearly three weeks is back home with her grandmother after authorities found her on the grounds of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

A marine stationed at the base was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

The teen went missing on June 9.

Her grandmother told the investigators with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department that her granddaughter had run away before but always returned home.

This time, the teen was missing for 19 days.

Military police at Camp Pendleton found her on the base and contacted the sheriff’s department.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the case and did not release any more details.

