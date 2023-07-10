Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after emergency crews responded to a child not breathing at a Metropolis home.

Officers were called on Wednesday, July 5 to a home on Metropolis Street to investigate what caused the child’s medical emergency.

Metropolis Police said investigators learned the child had overdosed on a pill containing fentanyl.

Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into the Massac County Detention Center.

Lynch is charged with endangering the life or health of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

