The Landing to host fundraiser to benefit SEMO Food Bank

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Landing in Van Buren, Missouri, will host “Float to Feed Southeast Missouri” on Saturday, July 15, to help those in the community facing hunger.

According to a release from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, The Landing will donate 10 percent of all rental costs to the SEMO Food Bank. The food bank serves 16 counties in southeast Mo., including Carter County, where The Landing is located.

“The Landing is excited to partner with the food bank and help families across our area defeat hunger through ‘Float to Feed Southeast Missouri,’” said owner of The Landing Jeremy Bedell.

According to the most recent Map the Meal Gap data, southeast Mo. has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state, with 1 in 7 families being food insecure. That is based on data from 2021, when the food bank served 70,000 people each month versus 80,000 each month in 2023.

“We’re seeing more families and individuals needing assistance right now due to higher food costs,” said chief advancement officer of SEMO Food Bank Sarah Garner. “Summer is an even harder time on families when kids are home for school, so “Float to Feed Southeast Missouri” could not come at a better time.”

The Landing will also be hosting a virtual food drive from July 10 through July 23 to benefit the food bank. To make a donation, visit the SEMO Food Bank website.

