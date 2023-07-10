Ky. Gov. Beshear to announce timeline of sports betting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time ever, regulations for sports betting is arriving to Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to sign Kentucky’s first-ever sports wagering regulations after they are approved by the commission.

Beshear will be joined by members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and key legislators including Kentucky Horse Racing Commission executive director Jamie Eads.

According to a release, that’s set to happen at 12:45 p.m. at Red Mile.

