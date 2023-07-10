Heartland Votes

Kentucky State Police searching for missing juveniles from Graves County

Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three missing juveniles from Graves County after...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three missing juveniles from Graves County after they fled from a Youth Development Center.

Around 9:00 p.m., troopers with KSP Post 1 responded to the Department of Juvenile Justice Mayfield Youth Development Center. There was a report of three male juveniles who had escaped the facility and stolen a vehicle from a staff member.

The juveniles stole a 2020 Black Dodge Journey, with a license plate that reads BTJ676.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 by calling 270-856-3721 or to remain anonymous, 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

