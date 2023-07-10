Kentuckians may start betting on sports in less that 60 days

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentuckians may starts sports betting in the state in less than 60 days, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

The governor joined the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and lawmakers on Monday, July 10 to make the announcement.

Starting Tuesday, July 11, each of Kentucky’s licensed horseracing facilities can apply for a retail sportsbook at their main location or at a licensed satellite location. The state anticipates that each facility will open a retail location, and many will be ready to launch September 7.

Each licensed facility will also be permitted to partner with up to three marketing platforms for mobile wagering, to be launched Sept. 28.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Monday’s regulations were signed as emergency regulations which allows them to take effect immediately after being filed with the Legislative Research Commission. An ordinary regulation was filed at the same time, which includes a period of public comment and legislative review.

The regulations will be posted at KHRC.ky.gov. Information on sports wagering jobs is available on the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website.

During a Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting, members unanimously approved emergency administrative regulations to govern sports wagering. The governor then immediately signed the regulations at the Red Mile, a gaming and racing venue that is eligible to apply to be a sports betting location.

You can click here to see other facilities eligible to apply.

“This is a historic day for our commonwealth – sports wagering will open for the first time in Kentucky in less than 60 days,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment, but also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet.”

On March 31, Governor Beshear signed bipartisan legislation – House Bill 551 – legalizing sports wagering in Kentucky.

Since then, the commission has met with representatives in states that have recently launched sports wagering, as well as industry experts, to learn from best practices and shared experiences. Kentucky chose a tiered implementation date, which was used in multiple states and they say allows for testing of policy and procedure before the full rollout that will include mobile applications.

In May, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced that it was hiring additional staff to prepare for the sports wagering launch. The commission is in the process of filling 14 new positions. Job titles range from management to auditing and compliance. Many positions have been filled, including the director of sports wagering, with others still progressing through the hiring process.

