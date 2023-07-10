Jefferson County, Ill. man facing child pornography charge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is facing a child pornography charge after a year-long investigation.

Douglas A. Farris, 28, was arrested on a warrant charging him with child pornography.

His bond was set at $250,000.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a cybertip through their membership with the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force on June 27, 2022 about suspected child porn activity.

The investigation led to a search warrant for digital records for various internet and social media platforms. Investigators then identified the suspect and got a search warrant for his home.

On July 25, 2022, they served the search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of 25th Street in Mount Vernon. During the search, they collected evidence for analysis.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators conducted multiple interviews and served more search warrants for digital records.

The investigation came to an end in March 2023 and was sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

The suspect, identified as Douglas Farris, was found at his home on July 7 and arrested.

