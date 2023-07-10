Ill. man arrested after assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Paducah, Ky.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, July 8 at 2 a.m., a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on Fisher Road in Paducah, Kentucky, near the Barkley Regional Airport.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, after the deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a male passenger provided a false name. When the deputy confronted the passenger about the false name, he ran away on foot.

The deputy was able to catch the male passenger, who was later identified as 36-year-old Marshall Cook of Cairo, Illinois. However, a struggle quickly ensued between the deputy and Cook, who resisted arrest and attempted to disarm the deputy. During the struggle, the deputy sustained a broken finger.

After further investigation, Cook was found to have an active warrant for a parole violation. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia and items consistent with narcotics sales.

Cook was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with giving an officer false identifying information, first-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police officer, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Annamarie Adams of Paducah, Ky., was also taken into custody on several charges.

