Heartland Votes

Ill. man arrested after assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Paducah, Ky.

On Saturday, July 8 at 2 a.m., a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a...
On Saturday, July 8 at 2 a.m., a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on Fisher Road in Paducah, Kentucky, near the Barkley Regional Airport.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, July 8 at 2 a.m., a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on Fisher Road in Paducah, Kentucky, near the Barkley Regional Airport.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, after the deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a male passenger provided a false name. When the deputy confronted the passenger about the false name, he ran away on foot.

The deputy was able to catch the male passenger, who was later identified as 36-year-old Marshall Cook of Cairo, Illinois. However, a struggle quickly ensued between the deputy and Cook, who resisted arrest and attempted to disarm the deputy. During the struggle, the deputy sustained a broken finger.

After further investigation, Cook was found to have an active warrant for a parole violation. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia and items consistent with narcotics sales.

Cook was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with giving an officer false identifying information, first-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police officer, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Annamarie Adams of Paducah, Ky., was also taken into custody on several charges.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wayson, 35 of of Murray, is accused of shooting a female early Sunday morning, July 9.
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

Latest News

Amari Acree, 26, of Mound City, was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and...
Woman arrested in connection with Mounds, Ill. shooting
Parts of southern Illinois received a USDA disaster designation due to drought.
Parts of southern Illinois receive USDA disaster designations due to drought
Mounds, Illinois: Woman charged in shooting investigation
On Friday, July 7 around 3:50 a.m., officers with the Metropolis Police Department were...
Boom truck stolen in western Ky. found in Metropolis, Ill.; North Carolina man in custody