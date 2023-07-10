Heartland Votes

Heartland Girl Scouts work to improve conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound

Girl Scout Troop helps dog pound Dunklin County.
By Madison Steward
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - It didn’t take long for the community to jump in and help the Campbell dog pound after an investigation found unfavorable conditions.

“They don’t have voice, we have to be their voice,” said Girl Scout Troop Leader Tara Lawless.

Lawless and two of her scouts spent their Monday on July 10 unloading cots, dog food, toys and other donated supplies for the pups in the pound.

17-year-old Karea Goodman is one of the troop’s scouts who is helping out. She said she knew she wanted to help the moment she heard about the conditions at the pound.

“We just are trying our best to, you know, give these dogs the best living conditions,” she said.

“We had a dog named buddy, he is still here and he had a broken bed and the food bowl was rusted and it just felt so satisfying giving him a bowl that didn’t have rust in it, and abed that he could sleep on,” she added.

Their troop reached out to a several stores for donated supplies.

They also had a recent raffle, raising more than $300 for the pound.

Goodman and 11-year-old Averie Lawless got to spend time with the dogs after they donated the supplies.

“I just want them to live like a normal dog in a normal house,” said Averie.

Her troop leader Tara Lawless said it’s going to take the entire community to help these dogs have that normal life.

“They have made improvements from what I have seen, but yeah there’s not enough funding here in town, we are a small town,” she said.

Lawless said their next goal is to get a fenced-in enclosure built. They are working to find possible grants to help fund that project.

