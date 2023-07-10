Hearse reported stolen from funeral home in Herrin, Ill. found parked at another funeral home

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Herrin worked over the weekend to locate a reported stolen hearse.

They were trying to track down a white 1996 Cadillac hearse taken from the Van Natta Funeral Home.

The vehicle was reported stolen at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Police said the theft took place during the late hours of Friday.

The department reached out to the public in a Facebook post asking anyone who may have seen the hearse to give them a call.

This worked.

Herrin Police Chief David Dorris said spotted the stolen hearse parked at another funeral home in town and called police on Sunday.

Officers found the vehicle in question parked a few blocks away from Van Natta Funeral Home.

Chief Dorris said it was found at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home and the stolen hearse didn’t appear to have any damage.

No arrests have not been made, but the theft is still under investigation and in the hands of the detective division.

