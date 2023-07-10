Heartland Votes

Hearse reported stolen from funeral home in Herrin, Ill. found parked at another funeral home

Police in Herrin worked over the weekend to locate a reported stolen hearse.
Police in Herrin worked over the weekend to locate a reported stolen hearse.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Herrin worked over the weekend to locate a reported stolen hearse.

They were trying to track down a white 1996 Cadillac hearse taken from the Van Natta Funeral Home.

The vehicle was reported stolen at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Police said the theft took place during the late hours of Friday.

The department reached out to the public in a Facebook post asking anyone who may have seen the hearse to give them a call.

This worked.

Herrin Police Chief David Dorris said spotted the stolen hearse parked at another funeral home in town and called police on Sunday.

Officers found the vehicle in question parked a few blocks away from Van Natta Funeral Home.

Chief Dorris said it was found at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home and the stolen hearse didn’t appear to have any damage.

No arrests have not been made, but the theft is still under investigation and in the hands of the detective division.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wayson, 35 of of Murray, is accused of shooting a female early Sunday morning, July 9.
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a Kentucky State Police trooper.
Gov. Beshear breaks ground on new training facility named after fallen officer Jody Cash
A 30-year-old man was arrested after emergency crews responded to a child not breathing at a...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl
Deputy Steven Tucker was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, July 8.
Lincoln County Deputy killed off-duty while riding his motorcycle
Ky. Gov. Beshear to announce timeline of sports betting