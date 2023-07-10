Gov. Beshear breaks ground on new training facility named after fallen officer Jody Cash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear broke ground in Richmond on a new law enforcement training facility named in honor of fallen officer Jody Cash.

Members of his family, as well as state and local officials and staff from the Department of Criminal Justice Training, joined the governor for the event.

“Jody Cash was a remarkable Kentuckian who dedicated more than two decades to serving and protecting the people of the commonwealth through his career in law enforcement,” Governor Beshear said in a news release. “Deputy Cash sacrificed everything in service to Kentucky, and we will never forget him, his bravery and his loved ones, who mourn his loss. I hope by honoring him through this new law enforcement training facility, we will ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come.”

Cash died in the line of duty on May 16, 2022, while serving as chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

“While nothing can take away our pain in losing Jody, we are so proud that his legacy will live on through this new, state-of-the-art training center,” Michelle Cash, Deputy Cash’s widow, said in the release. “Throughout his career, he went above and beyond in an already difficult job to make sure he was supporting other officers, too, as they recovered from traumatic experiences and continued learning new skills. Because of that, we can’t imagine a better way to honor his life and celebrate his impact in our community and across Kentucky.”

The Jody Cash Multipurpose Training Facility will be a 42,794-square-foot facility with a 50-yard, 30-lane firing range designed for officers to learn intensive and specialized training. Construction is expected to be finished in 2025.

According to the release from the governor’s office, Jody Cash graduated from DOCJT Class 278 and as valedictorian of Kentucky State Police Academy Class 89. He was a 22-year law enforcement veteran, serving with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray State University Police and KSP. Cash retired from KSP with the rank of sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Cash also worked with DOCJT as a peer mentor through the Kentucky Post-Critical Incident Seminar, supporting officers after traumatic or distressing events.

The new center will provide training for all of Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies except the Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville Metro police departments and KSP, which have their own independent academies.

Since December 2019, nearly 1,100 Kentuckians have graduated DOCJT basic training after receiving more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over the course of 20 weeks.

