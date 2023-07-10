First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

We are going to have a warm and very dry start to the work week…..with lots of sunshine but slightly less humidity. Later in the week humidity levels will increase quickly along with a chance of more scattered thunderstorms at times. Temps this morning will be unusually cool thanks to clear skies, light winds and lower dew points. This will also lead to some areas of fog, especially in those areas that picked up some rain over the weekend. Otherwise it will be sunny today with afternoon highs of about 86 to 90. After another clear night, Tuesday will be a bit hotter but still not too humid with highs of about 90 to 94….and still mainly sunny.

The second half of the week will be more humid and more active, with occasional thunderstorm chances from Wednesday night through the weekend. Details on timing are not possible this early, as this may involve occasional storm complexes moving through from NW to SE. It is important to remember that this time of year it is normal for some spots to get heavy rain and other areas to get nothing at all, as happened this past weekend. But overall the second half of the week is looking seasonably hot, more humid, with at least a chance of occasional thunderstorms each day. A few strong storms will be possible as well

