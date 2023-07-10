First Alert: Foggy morning; dry, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Temperatures this morning will be unusually cool, thanks to clear skies, light winds and lower dew points.

This will also lead to fog, especially in areas that picked up some rain over the weekend.

Dense fog advisories have been issued for a several Heartland counties. More could be added throughout the morning.

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon and slightly less humidity.

Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday is looking mainly sunny and a bit hotter, with afternoon highs in the low 90s and not too humid.

The second half of the week will be more humid with chances for occasional thunderstorms Wednesday night through the weekend.

A few storms could be strong.

