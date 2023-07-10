Heartland Votes

Dog shot, killed by marble gun, owner says

The owner hopes whoever is responsible comes forward.
A woman claims her dog Joey was shot and killed by a marble gun.
A woman claims her dog Joey was shot and killed by a marble gun.(Becky Hall-Ingle)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANSBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman claims her longtime family dog was shot and killed by a marble gun in early June.

Becky Hall-Ingle said she was driving down Thomasville Road, heading toward Poplar Ridge Road, when a white, newer pickup truck veered into her lane and shot a marble into her open window. The “malicious act,” Hall-Ingle said, killed her dog, Joey.

“I want whoever did this to know Joey was way more than (just a dog),” she said. “Joey has been there for me when I have lost family and friends for 10 years. Joey was the first and last one I spoke to every day.”

Hall-Ingle wants whoever is responsible to come forward.

“I don’t feel in my heart it was intentional. They need to own up to it and not do it again,” she said. “My heart is broken. I’m lost without my lil buddy.”

Ok had to redo this hard to put into words what I want to say.. here goes. On June 5, 2023 me and my bff Joey were...

Posted by Becky Hall-Ingle on Friday, July 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead

Latest News

The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm, a soldier killed during the Korean War, will be...
Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Mount Vernon
Kentucky's hemp industry is beginning to struggle
Kentucky’s hemp industry is beginning to struggle
On Monday, July 10, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested for drug trafficking after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
On Saturday, July 8, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Benton, Kentucky,...
Benton, Ky. man arrested on rape, sodomy charges
FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Here are all the candidates for Missouri Governor so far