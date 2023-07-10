Cape Catfish add three unique players to the roster for Sunday’s game against Springfield

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday afternoon at Capaha Field was a reunion of sorts for a group of friends that won the 1990 Utah Class 6A high school baseball State Championship together.

Cape Catfish President Glenn Campbell was a part of that group, and he has stayed close friends with some of those teammates ever since: Scott Shuler, Kevin Balfe and Matt Mackay.

After Campbell joined the Catfish organization this past offseason, he met up with the trio and told them about his new team.

Shuler, Balfe and Mackay had a bold idea: they wanted to play.

Special players suiting up for Cape Catfish today

Hesitant at first, Campbell came up with the idea to use it as a way to raise money for charity. The Cape Catfish are hosting Alzheimer’s Awareness Night on July 19, and Shuler, Balfe and Mackay all made donations toward the cause.

Then, receiving special clearance from the Prospect League, Campbell and the Cape Catfish added Scott Shuler, Kevin Balfe and Matt Mackay to the roster for one game.

An idea six months in the making finally came true on Sunday when all three were in uniform at Capaha Field for the Catfish’s game against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

Unfortunately, Mackay was unable to play due to a shoulder injury he sustained while practicing in the weeks leading up the game.

Shuler and Balfe hit first and second in the batting order, respectively, and also played second and first base. Shuler also recorded an RBI on a fielders choice in the bottom of the third inning.

Springfield ultimately won the game 7-4, but it was a unique night for the Cape Catfish.

