Heartland Votes

Benton, Ky. man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

On Saturday, July 8, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Benton, Kentucky,...
On Saturday, July 8, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Benton, Kentucky, for criminal sex charges. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, July 8, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Benton, Kentucky, for criminal sex charges.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Anthony Comello was arrested on a warrant charging him with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.

The charges are a result of an investigation completed by the sheriff’s office. It was reported that Comello was enticing a minor to perform sexual acts with him.

Comello was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wayson, 35 of of Murray, is accused of shooting a female early Sunday morning, July 9.
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

Latest News

The Scott City Police Department reports finding fentanyl in multiple counterfeit pills taken...
Southeast Mo. police department sees uptick in fentanyl-related calls and incidents
Lawless and two of her scouts spent their Monday on July 10 unloading cots, dog food, toys and...
Heartland Girl Scouts work to improve conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound
Scott Co. authorities warn of dangers of fentanyl after uptick in cases
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl