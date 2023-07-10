Benton, Ky. man arrested on rape, sodomy charges
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, July 8, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Benton, Kentucky, for criminal sex charges.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Anthony Comello was arrested on a warrant charging him with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
The charges are a result of an investigation completed by the sheriff’s office. It was reported that Comello was enticing a minor to perform sexual acts with him.
Comello was taken to the Marshall County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.