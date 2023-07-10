Heartland Votes

Accident on Penny/Anna intersection in Cape Girardeau sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening(Roger Seay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were transported to a local hospital today following a crash in Cape Girardeau.

Around 7:15 p.m. on July 9, two vehicles collided on the intersection of Penny Ave. and Anna St. The crash sent two people to the hospital, both from the same vehicle.

The injured occupants were transported by ambulance for minor to moderate injuries. Occupants from the other vehicle were not injured.

