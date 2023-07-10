Accident on Penny/Anna intersection in Cape Girardeau sends two to hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were transported to a local hospital today following a crash in Cape Girardeau.

Around 7:15 p.m. on July 9, two vehicles collided on the intersection of Penny Ave. and Anna St. The crash sent two people to the hospital, both from the same vehicle.

The injured occupants were transported by ambulance for minor to moderate injuries. Occupants from the other vehicle were not injured.

