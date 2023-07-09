Heartland Votes

Touch-A-Truck event held in Perryville

The Perryville Parks and Recreation Department hosted their annual Touch-A-Truck Event.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Parks and Recreation Department hosted their annual Touch-A-Truck Event.

On July 8, kids and kids-at-heart got to check out fire trucks, police cars, an ambulance, a semi-truck, construction vehicles, tow trucks, a bus, military vehicles, tractors, and more.

Organizers of the event said seeing a lot of kids gather meant a lot to them and the community. Assistant Chief at the Perryville Fire Department, Garrett Schott, said it was a great experience for them and the kids.

“I love it, cause we get to see all the kids coming out,” Schott said. “They’re climbing on the fire trucks, they’re hitting the airhorns, they’re learning about what equipment we have on the big ladder truck behind us. It’s a great experience to be out here with the kids.”

Organizers said the event was a success and hundreds of people attended.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb said he’s assigned someone from outside his office to look...
Special prosecutor to look at Mischelle Lawless cold case
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a...
Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.
Timothy Kraft (Left), George Plaskie (Middle), and Mechell Anders (Right) were taken into...
Scott City narcotics investigation leads to three arrested

Latest News

Perryville Parks & Rec. Department hosts Touch-A-Truck event
Kentucky State Police are searching for suspects involved in a Graves County home invasion that...
Home invasion in Graves County leads to one man in the hospital
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released its Independence Day enforcement report.
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Fourth of July enforcement numbers
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.