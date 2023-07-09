Touch-A-Truck event held in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Parks and Recreation Department hosted their annual Touch-A-Truck Event.

On July 8, kids and kids-at-heart got to check out fire trucks, police cars, an ambulance, a semi-truck, construction vehicles, tow trucks, a bus, military vehicles, tractors, and more.

Organizers of the event said seeing a lot of kids gather meant a lot to them and the community. Assistant Chief at the Perryville Fire Department, Garrett Schott, said it was a great experience for them and the kids.

“I love it, cause we get to see all the kids coming out,” Schott said. “They’re climbing on the fire trucks, they’re hitting the airhorns, they’re learning about what equipment we have on the big ladder truck behind us. It’s a great experience to be out here with the kids.”

Organizers said the event was a success and hundreds of people attended.

