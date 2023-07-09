Heartland Votes

SEMO Pets to host comedy show fundraiser

Southeast Missouri Pets will host a comedy show on October 14, at the VFW at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Southeast Missouri Pets will host a comedy show on October 14, at the VFW at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to a release from SEMO Pets, the show will feature music by “Let’s Be Clear” jazz trio and comedians John “J.T.” Turner, Julian Watkins, Eric Ruessler, Jacob Sullivan, Austin Campbell and other members of the SEMO Comedy Club. The event will include a prime rib dinner along with a silent auction.

SEMO Pets Executive Director Jenn Farmer said the fundraiser will help provide for all the needs of the pets they care for throughout the year.

“It is such an enjoyable evening of entertainment, a prime rib dinner and fun bidding on some great auction items, while knowing you are helping save the lives of so many pets,” Farmer said.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $50 and can be purchased online at eventbright.com or at SEMO Pets at 180 Weston Drive in Cape Girardeau.

For more information about the event contact Mary Burton at (573) 334-5837 or mary.burton@semopets.org.

