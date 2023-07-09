Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - House Minority Leader Crystal Quade announced this morning she is running for Missouri governor in 2024.

Quade, a state representative from southwest Missouri, is the first Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and has been leading house democrats since 2019. If elected, Quade says she’d be Missouri’s first female governor and would work to repeal the ban on abortions and protect farmers by prohibiting China and Russia from owning farmland.

Missouri doesn’t need more of the same.



I’m running for Governor so the people working extra shifts today can make life better for their kids tomorrow.



Join me and let’s beat the odds, together: https://t.co/2OnZOP96gY pic.twitter.com/6JGBoovTMo — Crystal Quade (@crystal_quade) July 9, 2023

Quade will launch her campaign with a kick-off event on Monday, July 10, in Springfield, Mo.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe have also announced their running.

