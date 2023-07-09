Rain moves out of the Heartland

It didn’t start out as a sunny Sunday, Heartland, with showers beginning to move out of the most southeastern counties this evening. Northern parts of the region are dry, with clearer skies in store for the evening. After this weekend’s showers, some places received about 3 inches in rain, causing some flash flooding concerns. Today is also unseasonable cool, with highs today in the low 80s, even in the 70s in some places. Tonight is also going to be cooler, with temperatures dropping to the high 50s.

Tomorrow is expected to be drier, sunnier, and warmer. Temperatures in the high 80s before hitting the 90s on Tuesday, and staying there for the rest of the week. We’ve got some chances for storms later in the week, with the chances of storms in the morning on Thursday and Friday.

