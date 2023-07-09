Heartland Votes

Lincoln County Deputy killed off-duty while riding his motorcycle

Deputy Steven Tucker was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, July 8.
Deputy Steven Tucker was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, July 8.(Lincoln Co.)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An off-duty deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office reports.

Deputy Steven Tucker, 60, was riding his motorcycle northbound on Highway J in unincorporated Lincoln County Saturday night, July 8. Around 7:25 p.m., a vehicle going southbound crossed the center line, colliding head-on with Deputy Tucker’s motorcycle, fatally injuring him. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and has begun an investigation.

Deputy Steven Tucker
Deputy Steven Tucker(Ashley Robertson)

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Deputy Tucker:

“Deputy Steven Tucker embodied the spirit of service, honor, and selflessness, exemplifying the qualities expected of a law enforcement professional. His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community will forever be remembered by his colleagues and the citizens he served. Deputy Tucker’s loss is a significant blow to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and he will be deeply missed by his fellow deputies, friends, and family.”

“Sheriff Harrell, along with the entire Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, extends their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Deputy Tucker during this unimaginably difficult time. The Sheriff’s Office is providing the necessary support and resources to Deputy Tucker’s family as they navigate through this painful ordeal.”

Deputy Tucker joined the sheriff’s office in 2023 and was assigned to the Court Services Bureau. Funeral arrangements for Deputy Tucker are currently being made and will be announced in the near future. Details regarding opportunities to honor and pay respects to Deputy Tucker will also be provided as they become available.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it appreciates the outpouring of support and condolences received from the community and requests that any individuals with information about the incident on Highway J contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Murray Police Department has identified the suspect of a shooting that took place in the...
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Latest News

Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three missing juveniles from Graves County after...
KSP searching for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate
State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
The Murray Police Department has identified the suspect of a shooting that took place in the...
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.