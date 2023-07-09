First Alert: Calmer conditions, chance of pop-showers

(KFVS) - After yesterday’s stormy conditions, you can expect a bit calmer weather for your Sunday.

Meghan Smith says most of the Heartland will be dry, with a slight chance of pop-up showers from this morning until the afternoon. It will be another warm day, with less humidity.

Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s in most places.

To start your work week, conditions are looking to stay dry with temps in the 80s.

