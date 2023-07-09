Ending the weekend with drier conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland. After yesterday active weather day expect to see nicer conditions for today. Most of the area will be dry today but keeping a slight chance pops from this morning till the afternoon. Expect a less humid and warm day with clouds gradually clearing from northwest to southeast. Temps starting off in the low 70s and warming up into the low 80s for most if the area.

Monday will continue with dry conditions and temperatures staying in the 80s before rising to the 90s as we head into Tuesday. By Wednesday, rain chances will pick back up, but by Thursday expect to see active weather. There is a risk for thunderstorms at the end of the week and in the days leading up to the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.