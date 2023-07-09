Dispatchers give emotional ‘End of Watch’ call after EPD K9 Taro dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are mourning the loss of a K9 officer.

They say Saturday night, Taro was at home and off duty. They say he saw a rabbit and chased into the path of a car on the road.

Several police cars could be seen escorting him around 9:30 p.m. to an emergency vet clinic on Heidelbach Ave.

Unfortunately, Taro died of his injuries.

Police at All Pet Emergency Clinic on Heidelbach Ave. Saturday night (WFIE)

Officials say K9 Taro began protecting the Evansville community in September 2021 along with his handler, Officer Reidford.

EPD K9 Taro and Officer Reidford (Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc.)

We reported last year that Taro and Officer Reidford competed in the USPCA National Trials in Georgia. The pair placed 17th overall and 4th in combined search work.

Officials say he took the “Top Dog” spot two years in a row.

Dispatchers did a final call for Taro Sunday around 10:38 a.m. They said he helped take 57 suspects into custody and recover several pounds of drugs.

The dispatcher was emotional when she said, “Dispatch will always have a blue tug toy for you.”

You can listen to the “End of Watch” call here:

LISTEN: K9 Taro's last call

Police say a private service will be held for K-9 Taro, and he will be laid to rest at the K-9 Cemetery at the FOP PAL Camp.

