Auto Tire and Parts to host supply drive, mobile dog adoption event for SEMO Pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Auto Tire and Parts will host a “Parts & Puppies Supply Drive” from July 24 through July 29 to benefit Southeast Missouri Pets.

According to a release from SEMO Pets, the drive will take place at the Auto Tire and Parts store located at 212 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

“Our shelter is at capacity, and it takes a mountain of supplies to care for over 150 pets daily,” said SEMO Pets Executive Director Jenn Farmer. “We need everything from dog and cat food, treats, toys, collars and leashes to the cleaning supplies we use everyday.”

A list of items needed can be found on the SEMO Pets website at semopets.org.

“Auto Tire & Parts cares for the pets of our community,” said Auto Tire & Parts store manager Jonathan Gaskins. “We are excited to offer our support to SEMO Pets by filling our iconic Auto Tire & Parts vintage vehicle on our showroom floor with pet supplies.”

There will also be a mobile dog adoption event held at Auto Tire & Parts on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the event, contact Mary Burton at (573) 334-5837 or mary.burton@semopets.org.

