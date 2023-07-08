Heartland Votes

Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.(stock)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Daniel Ward was driving a 2002 Buick Century southbound on Highway 34 when he failed to yield and struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 32-year-old Caleb Graves of Marble Hill, Mo., who was travelling westbound.

Ward was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis University Hospital for serious injuries.

Graves was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

