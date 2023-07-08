Heartland Votes

Suspect arrested in connection with windows broken out at Carbondale businesses; released later with no charges

The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a dark-colored "Huk" brand shirt, a...
The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a dark-colored “Huk” brand shirt, a white and blue or black hat, and hiking-style boots or shoes.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police arrested a suspect in several recent reports of property damage. However, later that day, he was released from custody.

According to Carbondale police, between June 27 and June 29, sometime between midnight and 5 a.m., windows were broken at businesses in the 800, 900 and 1400 blocks of West Main Street and the 100 block of North Illinois.

They say each incident happened at a law firm. Police believe the incidents are related.

They say the suspect used a hard object, like a rock and/or pieces of concrete, to break out the window.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored “Huk” brand shirt, white over blue or black “trucker-style” ball cap and dark color with a light color sole hiking-style boots or shoes. He conceals his hands by wearing socks or a clothing item.

With assistance from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Carbondale detectives had obtained an arrest warrant on Friday, July 7 for Dustin L. Randolph, charging him with five counts of felony Criminal Damage to Property. Randolph was located and arrested in Carterville on Friday afternoon.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined that probable cause did not exist to charge Randolph with criminal damage to property at this time. Randolph was released from custody without charges. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

