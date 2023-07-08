Heartland Votes

Storms moving out, dry conditions ahead

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
It’s been a rainy Saturday in the Heartland, especially in our southeastern counties. But thanks to low low-level shear, most of the severe threat has stayed away. Sunday looks dry for the most part, with temperatures starting off in the 60s, before warming up to the low 80s by the afternoon. Skies for Sunday look mostly cloudy for the day. The relatively ‘cooler’ temperatures will continue in the 80s for Monday, before hitting 90s again by Tuesday.

Rain chances kick up again by Wednesday,, but increase to more moderate levels of rain by Thursday. The back end of the week and heading into the weekend all have chances for thunderstorms.

A chance of thunderstorm by this afternoon
