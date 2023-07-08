Heartland Votes

Six people are dead after a plane crashes into field and bursts into flames in California, officials say

FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Six people died after a plane crashed over a Southern California field on Saturday morning before bursting into flames.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about one acre of vegetation when deputies arrived. The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported. The station described the plane as a Cessna C550 business jet.

The six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating the crash.

