Scott City narcotics investigation leads to three arrested

Timothy Kraft (Left), George Plaskie (Middle), and Mechell Anders (Right) were taken into...
Timothy Kraft (Left), George Plaskie (Middle), and Mechell Anders (Right) were taken into custody following a search warrant in Scott City(Scott City Police Department Facebook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three suspects have been taken into custody in Scott City following a narcotics investigation.

On July 6, during the course of the investigation, the Scott City Police Department issued a search warrant for a residence on James Street. Following the execution of the search warrant, three suspects were taken into custody for drug related offenses.

Police seized a combined total of approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl from the residence. The suspects were identified as 59-year-old Timothy Kraft, 55-year-old George Plaskie, and 65-year-old Mechell Anders.

These are the suspects’ charges:

  • Kraft was charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Fentanyl), and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Plaskie was charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Anders was charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Fentanyl), and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All suspects are currently being held on no bond warrants.

