Scott City narcotics investigation leads to three arrested

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three suspects have been taken into custody in Scott City following a narcotics investigation.

On July 6, during the course of the investigation, the Scott City Police Department issued a search warrant for a residence on James Street. Following the execution of the search warrant, three suspects were taken into custody for drug related offenses.

Police seized a combined total of approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl from the residence. The suspects were identified as 59-year-old Timothy Kraft, 55-year-old George Plaskie, and 65-year-old Mechell Anders.

These are the suspects’ charges:

Kraft was charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Fentanyl), and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Plaskie was charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Anders was charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Fentanyl), and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All suspects are currently being held on no bond warrants.

