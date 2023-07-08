Heartland Votes

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Fourth of July enforcement numbers

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released its Independence Day enforcement report.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released its Independence Day enforcement report.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released its Independence Day enforcement period report.

According to the report, the sheriff’s office stopped a total of 31 vehicles and issued 16 seat belt citations during the recent “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

Additionally, deputies issued citations for insurance violations, one for speeding, one for distracted driving and two for driving with a suspended vehicle registration.

These traffic contacts are in addition to regular enforcement and calls for service.

This enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb said he’s assigned someone from outside his office to look...
Special prosecutor to look at Mischelle Lawless cold case
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a...
Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.
Timothy Kraft (Left), George Plaskie (Middle), and Mechell Anders (Right) were taken into...
Scott City narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
36 people have been charged in Williamson County with felony violations of the Sex Offender...
36 charged with felony violations of Sex Offender Registration Act
Timothy Kraft (Left), George Plaskie (Middle), and Mechell Anders (Right) were taken into...
Scott City narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a dark-colored “Huk” brand shirt, a...
Suspect arrested in connection with windows broken out at Carbondale businesses; released later with no charges