Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports Fourth of July enforcement numbers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released its Independence Day enforcement period report.

According to the report, the sheriff’s office stopped a total of 31 vehicles and issued 16 seat belt citations during the recent “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

Additionally, deputies issued citations for insurance violations, one for speeding, one for distracted driving and two for driving with a suspended vehicle registration.

These traffic contacts are in addition to regular enforcement and calls for service.

This enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.