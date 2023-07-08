Home invasion in Graves County leads to one man in the hospital

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are searching for suspects involved in a Graves County home invasion that sent one man to the hospital.

On July 7, around 11:08 p.m., dispatch at KSP Post 1 received a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1900 block of Meridian Road. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office arrived to find one male who had been shot and another who had been assaulted.

The investigation determined that three to four black males entered the residence. The male suspects assaulted two males that were in the home while they ransacked the residence. During the robbery, one of the victims was assaulted but not injured, and the other received gunshot wounds that resulted in non-life threatening injuries.

As the suspects were leaving, a family member pulled into the driveway of the home. Suspects fired at the vehicle, but the driver was not injured. The male suspects left in a black SUV northbound on Meridian Road.

The victim who was shot was transported by Mayfield/Graves County EMS to an area hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. No one else in the home, including several children, received any other physical injuries that required medical treatment.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the home invasion did not appear to be random at this time. Investigators believe that the victim or the residence was targeted and that all of the suspects fled the scene in the black SUV before law enforcement arrived.

The case is currently active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501. You can also contact West Kentucky Crimestoppers by texting your tip to 847411 or by going to the website at wkytips.org.

