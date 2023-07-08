First Alert: Expect showers, possible thunderstorms this afternoon

(KFVS) - We are starting off the weekend with dry conditions this morning, but by the afternoon hours we are tracking showers and possible thunderstorms.

The rain died down this morning, but by noon, our western and northern counties will start to see some more showers moving in.

Around 2 p.m., these showers will make their way across the Heartland with heavier patches developing in our central counties.

The biggest impact will be around 4 p.m., with showers covering most of the region, and a threat of thunderstorms in our south eastern counties.

Light rain will continue through the evening.

Temperatures will be in the 80s most of the day.

We will get a break from the showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, but rainy conditions are still in the forecast.

By 11 a.m. on Sunday, light rain showers will move into our southern counties, sticking around until the late evening hours.

