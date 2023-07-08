Heartland Votes

A chance of thunderstorm by this afternoon

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/8
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Rain showers are decreasing after a night filled with active weather. We’ll see a couple of hours of dry conditions, but as we head into the afternoon, rain showers will increase. Hitting our western counties first with the chance of thunderstorms will continue throughout tonight. Temperatures will stay on the warm side starting off in the upper 70s warming up into the low 80s.

Temperatures will cool back down into the low to mid 70s by tonight with the chance of strong thunderstorms. We can expect to see rain showers staying consistent throughout tonight into early tomorrow morning.

