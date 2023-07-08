Heartland Votes

Cape Catfish not changing their approach to the Prospect League second half schedule; defeat O’Fallon 10-3

O'Fallon Hoots vs Cape Catfish
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The second half of the Prospect League season began on Monday. With it comes new territory for the Cape Catfish.

The Fish won their first first half division title in team history during the opening part of the season. That comes with a guaranteed playoff spot.

However, the Cape players, especially returners from last year’s team that missed out on the playoffs entirely, say their approach to the second half of the season remains the same.

Cape Catfish second half Prospect League schedule

“It’s a loose environment and that hasn’t changed much because when we came in we were very confident,” said infielder and Jackson native Lane Crowden. “We’ve just been playing loose baseball and that’s got us a lot of success so far.”

That same mindset helped the Catfish to a comeback victory over the O’Fallon Hoots on Friday night.

Trailing 3-0 after the top of the third inning, Cape went on to score 10 unanswered runs, five of them came in the seventh inning. Crowden and Brody Chrisman both recorded three RBI’s.

The Catfish defeated the Hoots 10-3.

O'Fallon Hoots vs Cape Catfish
Cape Catfish second half Prospect League schedule