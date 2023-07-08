36 charged with felony violations of Sex Offender Registration Act

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - 36 people have been charged in Williamson County with felony violations of the Sex Offender Registration Act.

On July 7, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office concluded a 10-day sex offender compliance operation, which included a full accountability of all registered sex offenders in Williamson County, Ill. The operation resulted in arrest warrants for 36 people.

According to a release from Sheriff Jeff Diederich, almost two dozen Deputies and Investigators have been deployed. They were charged with making site visits to the registered addresses of the each offender’s home and workplace to verify timely and accurate registration.

As a result, non-compliance arrest warrants have been issued for all 36 violators. The following violators have been captured and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County jail:

Terry W. Crain

Gary W. Cerutti

Lynn A. Dewitt

Charles L. Fletcher

Herbert J. Grimm

Steven K. Herman

Christopher W. Lovies

Billy J. Jeralds

Charles W. Johns

Roy D. King

Randolph L. Lindel

Troy L. Nelson Jr.

Steven J. Perry

Dalton J. Rivers

Collin A. Smith

Jeffery L. Umdenstock

Christopher D. Wilson

The following violators have not been captured:

William J. Akes

Richard B. Anderson

Edward J. Bates

Robert E. Bell

Clayton A. Chwarczinksi

Darrius M. Greer

David M. Hightower

James G. Humphries

Kenneth S. Loss

David A. Lucero

Michael D. Jones

Derek M. Mccaster

George C. Mcclellan

Jordan L. Mcguire

Neil E. Mcroy

Terry L. Norris

James C. Poynor

Jimmy L. Richeson

Jason E. Schamel

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, as well as law enforcement partners, are actively looking for those who haven’t been apprehended yet. If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477.

