36 charged with felony violations of Sex Offender Registration Act

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - 36 people have been charged in Williamson County with felony violations of the Sex Offender Registration Act.

On July 7, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office concluded a 10-day sex offender compliance operation, which included a full accountability of all registered sex offenders in Williamson County, Ill. The operation resulted in arrest warrants for 36 people.

According to a release from Sheriff Jeff Diederich, almost two dozen Deputies and Investigators have been deployed. They were charged with making site visits to the registered addresses of the each offender’s home and workplace to verify timely and accurate registration.

As a result, non-compliance arrest warrants have been issued for all 36 violators. The following violators have been captured and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County jail:

  • Terry W. Crain
  • Gary W. Cerutti
  • Lynn A. Dewitt
  • Charles L. Fletcher
  • Herbert J. Grimm
  • Steven K. Herman
  • Christopher W. Lovies
  • Billy J. Jeralds
  • Charles W. Johns
  • Roy D. King
  • Randolph L. Lindel
  • Troy L. Nelson Jr.
  • Steven J. Perry
  • Dalton J. Rivers
  • Collin A. Smith
  • Jeffery L. Umdenstock
  • Christopher D. Wilson

The following violators have not been captured:

  • William J. Akes
  • Richard B. Anderson
  • Edward J. Bates
  • Robert E. Bell
  • Clayton A. Chwarczinksi
  • Darrius M. Greer
  • David M. Hightower
  • James G. Humphries
  • Kenneth S. Loss
  • David A. Lucero
  • Michael D. Jones
  • Derek M. Mccaster
  • George C. Mcclellan
  • Jordan L. Mcguire
  • Neil E. Mcroy
  • Terry L. Norris
  • James C. Poynor
  • Jimmy L. Richeson
  • Jason E. Schamel

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, as well as law enforcement partners, are actively looking for those who haven’t been apprehended yet. If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477.

