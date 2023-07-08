19-year-old charged with theft in Benton, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday, June 6, the Benton Police Department responded to a report of a theft at a local gas station in Benton, Kentucky.

According to the police dept., the victim left their cell phone and wallet on top of a gas pump. When they realized they had left these items, they returned to the gas pump and found their belongings were missing.

The victim used the “find my phone” feature to locate their cell phone, and found that the phone appeared to be thrown from a vehicle near the gas station.

Police say security footage showed a white male suspect stealing these items.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jeffrey Stokes of Benton, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking.

