Heartland Votes

19-year-old charged with theft in Benton, Ky.

On Thursday, June 6, the Benton Police Department responded to a report of a theft at a local...
On Thursday, June 6, the Benton Police Department responded to a report of a theft at a local gas station in Benton, Kentucky.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday, June 6, the Benton Police Department responded to a report of a theft at a local gas station in Benton, Kentucky.

According to the police dept., the victim left their cell phone and wallet on top of a gas pump. When they realized they had left these items, they returned to the gas pump and found their belongings were missing.

The victim used the “find my phone” feature to locate their cell phone, and found that the phone appeared to be thrown from a vehicle near the gas station.

Police say security footage showed a white male suspect stealing these items.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jeffrey Stokes of Benton, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb said he’s assigned someone from outside his office to look...
Special prosecutor to look at Mischelle Lawless cold case
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a...
Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.
Timothy Kraft (Left), George Plaskie (Middle), and Mechell Anders (Right) were taken into...
Scott City narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
36 people have been charged in Williamson County with felony violations of the Sex Offender...
36 charged with felony violations of Sex Offender Registration Act
Man leads deputies on 15 mile pursuit on dirt bike
36 sex offenders charged with felony violations