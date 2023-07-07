Heartland Votes

Woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

A woman in North Carolina says her homeowners association is threatening to take her house if she doesn’t pay thousands of dollars. (Source: WSOC)
By Jason Stoogenke, WSOC
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina woman says her homeowners association is threatening to take her home.

Charlie Cromartie lives in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. She admitted to owing some HOA dues in January. Cromartie said it was $132 but suddenly the amount has grown to more than $4,700.

According to Cromartie, the HOA fined her for weeds and has racked up $100 per day in late fees.

“I just don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not right,” Cromartie said. “This is insane. These excessive fees are insane to me.”

Cromartie said she refused to pay and has been going back and forth with her homeowners association for months. But the HOA has put a lien on her property.

The North Carolina resident said she now has to pay by July 26, or the HOA may foreclose on her house.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep doing whatever I can,” she said.

The HOA’s management team said it won’t discuss Cromartie’s account for privacy reasons.

Currently, state law reportedly allows HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property for any amount of money that is 30 days past due. After 90 days, the HOA can start foreclosure proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry L. Hatton, Sr. faces five misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The search is over for a missing Poplar Bluff woman.
Endangered SILVER Alert canceled for missing Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman

Latest News

The Conextion Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is now back open following a car...
Conextion Community Resource Center reopening
Samuel Moore, 26, is facing numerous drug charges, as well as second-degree assault for a...
Man arrested in connection with large drug bust in Butler County, Mo.
The Sikeston Fire Marshal Office is currently investigating a structure fire that happened on...
Fire marshal investigating Sikeston house fire believed to be caused by fireworks
Man arrested in connection to large drug bust in Butler County
The Conextion Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau is now back open following a car...
Conextion Community Counseling Center reopening