‘This is my Super Bowl:’ Fans go bonkers for T-Swift in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is going bonkers over pop star Taylor Swift’s tour stop this weekend.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Twitter that the city skyline will be lit in purple for the occasion. It’s as if she’s a movement. Perhaps Arrowhead is a fitting location for the two-night engagement for reasons other than its seating capacity.

“This is my Super Bowl,” said Louisburg’s Amanda Meeks.

Meeks joined hundreds of others for a T-Swift themed night at J. Rieger & Co. Thursday night. Their rotating frozen cocktail was called the Lavender Haze, which is the name of a hit single that debuted in 2022. The drink is made with Rieger’s Vodka, lemon, blueberry and lavender.

The distillery’s Electric Park Garden Bar has a capacity of 500 people, according to staff there. At 7 p.m., an hour after the event began, the venue was full. A line of more than 100 people snaked through the expansive lobby, onto the sidewalk and around the corner. People waited for others to leave so they could enter.

Inside, people queued for a photo op in front of a neon sign that read, ‘In My Kansas City Era.’ There were strips of lamé in ten colors, with one for each of Taylor Swift’s “eras.”

Swift has designated a color for each era, which corresponds to an album. Attendees at Thursday’s affair had their fingernails painted in every color, just as she did in March.

On tables next to their cocktails, some had plastic boxes of lettered and colored beads. They were stringing together friendship bracelets. Yes, that’s a thing.

The 2022 song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” has a verse in which Swift sings, “So make the friendship bracelets.”

“And so, people just started making friendship bracelets and they trade them at her concerts,” explained Emily Koehn, who drove up from Hesston, Kansas, for the concert.

People wore lyrics on their shirts and sang along with jubilation. Every. Single. Song. It seemed a shame to interrupt them to ask, “How the heck did fandom turn into a cult-like following?”

“I personally grew up with her since I was 12,” said Sage Monet. “I’m 28 now. It’s: People grew up, she was growing up with us. She kind of embodies, like, I don’t know... Being a woman, going through all these life experiences. There’s a song for everything that happens to you.”

“Any song you listen to, you can somehow relate to it,” Olivia Lais, Koehn’s gal pal from Hesston.

“I say she’s lyrical genius,” said Kiley Sidman. “She’s been able to evolve and take her experiences and put them into words.”

Sidman is 42. A good chunk of those in attendance were over the age of 30. A vast majority were female.

“For the most part,” said Meeks’ male friend Austen Kelley, clarifying. “For the females and gays.”

Sidman declared that more men listen than will admit.

Monet’s boyfriend, Will Lubaroff, said he was there “for support.”

“I like Taylor Swift. I like her music. I’m not on her level,” Lubaroff said, gesturing towards Monet.

Earlier Thursday, fans filled Arrowhead’s parking lot to buy merch ahead of the shows. Starting Friday, the lot will be open only to ticket holders.

